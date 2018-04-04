Sangamithra is all set to hit the floors this July in Hyderabad. Last year, the project was introduced by its then leading lady, Shruti Haasan at the Cannes Film Festival. Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani is all set to join the upcoming historical saga of Sundar C’s Sangamithra. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the floors in January.

Bollywood diva who is currently enjoying the success of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani is all set to join the upcoming historical saga of Sundar C’s Sangamithra. Last year, the project was introduced by its then leading lady, Shruti Haasan at the Cannes Film Festival. Due to the delays of the film, Shruti stepped out of the movie and Disha Patani was soon roped for the role of a warrior princess Sangamithra. Kung Fu Yoga star is familiar with the martial arts but will learn sword-fighting for the movie.

As per the sources, the film will go on the floors in July in Hyderabad. The movie which was scheduled to go on the floors in January was delayed due to prior commitments of the leading lady. The movie will be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore and just like the mega-hit Baahubali, it will be released in two parts. It is likely to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Arya, Jayam Ravi, and Sathyaraj will be seen sharing the screen with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star. The movie will be produced by Murali Ramaswamy, N. Ramaswamy, Hema Rukmani and directed by Sundar.C.

Disha Patani was last seen in the blockbuster, Bhaagi 2 which hit the theatres on March 30, 2018. With a whooping amount of Rs 85.20 crore in just 4 days of the film release, Tiger Shroff who shared the screens with the leading lady was declared the action hero.

