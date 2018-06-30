Disha Patani has once again set the internet on fire with her new Instagram photo in which she is wearing a grey coloured beachwear and posing in front of the ocean in the background. The entire frame just dissolves so perfectly to make Disha Patani, the focus of the landscape, in which she looks stunning and gorgeous.

Disha Patani, who remains quite active on social media keeps posting pictures to treat her fans and never misses a chance to remain in the limelight. Disha Patani played a fair part in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and was praised for her performance in the film.

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT

Talking about her new Instagram post, Disha Patani looks gorgeous, stunning in her grey beachwear apparel while she poses behind a grey-white dead stem and sea in the background.

Disha Patani will be seen next in Salman Khan starring Bharat, which will also have Tabu, stand-up comedian Dr Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover, others. The film will revolve around events taken place at the time of partition and story of India thereafter.

