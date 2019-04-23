Disha Patani and Malaika Arora are today's trendsetters on social media. On Tuesday morning, Disha Patani was spotted at the airport donning an outfit by Calvin Klein and looks sizzling as ever in the photos going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's photos from the latest photoshoot have gone viral on the Internet in which she is donning a pink lehenga.

When it comes to putting their fashion foot forward, who can do it better than our Bollywood celebrities?! Be it raising the hotness quotient with their glamourous avatar to setting new fashion trends, the celebrities leave no stone unturned to grab eyeballs and make the fans go gaga over them. One such celebrity and social media sensation is Disha Patani who has emerged as the national crush of India with her sultry photoshoots and ravishing looks. Known as one of the most desirable women in India, Disha makes everyone go weak in the knees with her too hot to handle photos.

Kickstarting the week on a high note, Disha recently made a stunning appearance at the airport and swayed everyone with her style. Posing for the paparazzi, Disha can be carrying off the athleisure look with absolute ease in Calvin Klein crop top paired with black lowers with white sneakers flaunting her toned midriff. To complete the look, Disha opted for a no-makeup look and side-parted hair to let her beautiful smile work its charm.

With this, Malaika Arora’s photos from her latest photoshoot for a clothing brand has gone viral on social media. Looking absolutely stunning, Malaika looks ready to walk down the aisle in the traditional attire. Donning an embroidered blouse with a plunging neckline and a matching lehenga with organza dupatta, the diva is a sight to behold. To amp up the look, Malaika has opted for soft sultry eyes with nude lips, statement earrings and soft curly hair.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be seen romancing Salman Khan in her upcoming film Bharat. The trailer of Bharat was released yesterday and is taking social media by storm. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in key roles, Bharat will release on Eid. She has also been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor while Malaika Arora is yet to announce her next project. However, she often ends up making headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

