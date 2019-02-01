Bollywood actor Disha Patani is among the most hardworking actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her photos and stupendous roles on-screen. Recently, the actor's upload on Instagram has captured many hearts with her adorable smile, have a look

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is one such actor who is known as the master of all jacks. Starting from winning millions of hearts on social media with her hot photos to set the Internet on fire with her outstanding role, Disha heads all of the fields well. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and never misses a chance of entertaining her fans with her pictures. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot picture, posing in the streets. She is wearing a dark full sleeves top and has completed her looks with denim and white sneakers.

The actor began her career with Telugu film Loafer in the year 2015 with Varun Tej. Post to it she got a golden opportunity to feature in sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in a lead female role in the year 2016. For her stupendous acting skills and outstanding acting on-screen, the actor also received many awards.

The allrounder also appeared in a music video Befikre in the year 2016 which has till now garnered 7.9 million views on video-streaming platform Youtube. Good news for Disha’s fans is, she will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s movie Bharat with co-stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif. The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on Eid 2019. Disha is among those actors who misses no chance of giving major fashion and fitness goals to her fans on social media.

