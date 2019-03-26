Disha Patani, Sunny Leone sexy bikini photos: Disha Patani and former adult star Sunny Leone sizzle in hot red bikinis. From their killer and curvaceous body to their amazing songs, the divas are social media sensations with more than 209 million fan following on Instagram. Take a look at their sexy bikini photos inside.

Disha Patani, Sunny Leone sexy bikini photos: Bollywood divas Disha Patani and Sunny Leone need no introduction from their box office hit movies to their sexy killer moves, the divas have etched their mark in the hearts of millions of fans and now are at the top of their careers! Recently Disha Patani shared a hot photo of her dressed in a hot pink monokini, she had completed her Calvin Klein attire with messy wavy hair, nude lipstick, and kohled eyes.

The picture in a span of just a few hours has crossed 1.4 million views on Instagram and is still going viral! On the other hand ver former adult star Sunny Leone also shared a throwback pink bikini picture and fans can’t stop staring at her fit as ever body! Don’t believe us? well take a look at their sexy bikini pictures here:

About a week back, Disha also shared another photo of her dressed in a red Calvin Klein lingerie. She has carried off her bikini look with confidence, kohled eyes, open jeans and oh boy! teh picture has crossed 3 million likes on Instagram already!

Sunny Leone rose to fame after featuring in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss and since then is a social media sensation with more than 20 million fans on Instagram. The diva started her career with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 which was a commercial success at the box office.

On the other hand, Disha Patani started her acting career with Telugu language movie Loafer and made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: Teh Untold story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. the movie had earnred more than Rs 200 crore at the box office and made her a social media star with more than 19 million fans.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be soon seen making her Malayalam and Tamil debut in 2019 and Disha Patani will be seen opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat.

