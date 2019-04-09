Disha Patani, Sunny Leone sexy photos: Sunny Leone is working on her new season of web series Karenjit Kaur Season 3 whereas Disha Patani will be next seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Disha Patani, Sunny Leone sexy photos: The Bollywood divas who have made a mark in the industry with their glamorous looks and their movies have once again set the internet on fire with their sexy photoshoots! Disha Patani whois the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein keeps on updating her fans with her sexy lingerie stills and monokinis. The diva started her acting career with Telugu language action drama movie Loafer opposite Varun Tej and made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The untold story which stars Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles.

On the other hand former adult star Sunny Leone also known by Karenjit Kaur has surely made a mark in the industry with her dance moves to amazing movies. The diva started her acting career with Jism 2 after featuring In Bigg Boss which made her an internet sensation with more than 18 million followers on Instagram. Talking about their photograph Disha shared a photo of hers a few days back where she is posing in red lingerie and is showing off her washboard abs whereas Sunny looks hot as ever in this closeup picture! Take a look:

Sunny Leone after featuring in Salman Khan controversial show Bigg Boss started her Bollywood journey with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 and after that, she also worked in Ragini MMS 2, Raees, One Night Stand, Ek Peheli Leela, and many other movies.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be ext seen in multi starrer Bharat opposite Salman Khan nd Katrina Kaif. According to reports, she will play the role of a trapeze dancer in Bharat. On the other hand, Sunny Leone will be soon seen making her Kollywood and Tollywood debut with Rangeela and Veeramdevi respectively.

