Disha Patani's fans will be surprised to see her first Youtube video on her brand new YouTube channel. Disha Patani's candid video and gorgeous look will steal your heart.

Disha Patani has launched her YouTube channel, she announced the news on Twitter. Disha wrote that she can’t wait to launch her first YouTube video. She said that she tried to make it candid and she did filming it. She tried to make it raw, personal amateur. With this video, fans will get to see the real Disha Patani. Well, you all will fall in love after watching this Diva in her real look.

Well, celebrities are tuned with social media platforms to reach their fans and Youtube is another trending platform for the stars to get easy reach to their fans. Disha Patani seemed following Aliya Bhatt’s footstep and launched her brand new Youtube channel. She made the firs video classy, entertaining and attractive for the people there were all casual and candid shots. Disha tried to share the glimpse of her life.

she started it with her Gym routine she showed how glowing and shiny her skin is, she flaunted her gym routine and then she switched to dance. She showed where she used to dance, what she wears at dancing sessions. Some of her dance practice mates were also seen in the video. She tried to catch with some BTS videos from the set of Lakme Fashion Week. She complimented the designers. The most interesting thing about the video is, she revealed that had boy cut hair throughout her life and now she has long beautiful hair.

Can’t wait to share my first YouTube video with all of you. I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as I did filming it. Have tried shooting it as candid, raw and personal amature at it but showcasing my real self to all of you. pic.twitter.com/fU3LpiCqnu — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) September 13, 2019

Overall Disha Patani looks fabulous in the first video on her YouTube channel, she said that she makes another video of her skincare routine. It will be interesting to see her other videos fans must watch the video as would get to see a different Disha. She gave full justice to her first video and just in few minutes she crossed thousands of views. We hope people will shower their love on her new start.

