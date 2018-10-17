Bollywood beauty Disha Patani knows how to play it well with her looks and hook eyes on her. The girls who hogged many headlines when she entered the industry has once again set the internet on fire with her stunning photo.

The Baaghi 2 actor has been ruling hearts with her amazing body and charming face. Be it rocking the next-door chic look or gracing in some desi avatar, the lady sways her fans everytime she posts a photo. This time too, she has taken the internet by storm with her steamingly hot photo. Disha Patani is flaunting her curvaceous body in this Calvin Klein pair and is looking damn sexy.

Disha took to her official Instagram handle to post this photo of her where she is making her fans go crazy over her fit and tempting body. The gorgeous diva enjoys a fan-following of 13.8m followers and gives major fitness goals to all. In this photo, Disha can be seen flaunting her envious body like a pro.

Here’s the breathtaking photo that will leave you stunned:

Be it getting the titled of National crush by Indian youth or inspiring them by giving such body goals, Disha has become of the most loved actors of Bollywood. In a span of few hours only, her photo garnered 966,120 likes and the fans showered comment praising her curves.

Sizzling star Disha Patani captioned the photo telling her fans that she is wrapped in her favourite brand and a great association with it is coming soon. After this fans are assuming that Disha will soon be collaborating with Calvin Klein. Well, no other actor could be better for it keeping in mind the hot and sizzling figure of this beauty and so, this collaboration is quite awaited by the Disha Patani fans.

