Bollywood actress Disha Patani calls Salman Khan a Santa Claus. In a recent interview, the actress said that Salman is humble, kind and down to earth and always help others on set. Find out more below about what else she talked in the interview.

Since her debut film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), actress Disha Patani has always amazed her fans with different roles. In her subsequent films like Baaghi 2, she has had managed to impress the audience with her acting skills, action, and dance moves. Though, talking about her own movies, the actress doesn’t delight in watching her own films. When asked about the reason, the 27-year-old actress told that she doesn’t like to watch herself in her own films. She says that once she finishes her film, she gets totally disconnected from it. She doesn’t like watching herself on screen as she feels very awkward.

Disha says that she always gives her 100 percent to a film she’s doing and once it’s done, she moves to another project without dwelling into the status of her last film. That’s why even when her films perform well at the box office, she doesn’t get complacent.

A project has to enthusiast her, if she likes the story and realizes that this is the same person she wants to be for a particular period of time in her life, she says yes to the film. Every movie comes with a certain amount of pressure and it doesn’t have to do anything with the last film. You never know what the audience will like the story or not. Sometimes, what is envisioned doesn’t come out to be as expected when you see the final product, the actress says.

Talking about the experience of working with superstar Salman Khan in the film Bharat, the actress says that a lot of people told him earlier that Salman has an intimidating personality. But after working with him, she realized that he’s the most kind, humble and down to earth person. He makes everyone comfortable on the sets and she had seen people coming to him for help. He is Santa Claus sitting on set and willing to help everyone, the actress concluded.

