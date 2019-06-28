Celebrity couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have put an end to breakup rumours in a beautiful manner. On Thursday evening, the duo was spotted after a dinner date and seen leaving in the same car. Earlier this week, reports were rife that Disha and Tiger have called their relationship quits.

Latest grapevine in B’town suggested that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s relationship has hit the rock bottom and the duo have decided to call it quits. The reason behind the same was speculated as Disha’s growing closeness with Aaditya Thackeray. However, putting the breakup rumours to rest, the adorable couple stepped out for a dinner date on Thursday evening and looked content in each other’s company.

In a video surfacing on social media, Disha can be seen leading the way as they walk out of a restaurant in Mumbai. For the date night, Disha can be seen dressed in a gorgeous floral blue dress while Tiger is dressed in a green full-sleeved shirt and blue denim. After their dinner date, the duo was also seen leaving in the same car.

A news portal had earlier quoted a source as saying that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have broken up and have decided to go their different pathways. They took the decision a few weeks ago and the couple had seen it coming. Looking at their latest photos, it seems all is well in their paradise and their fans have nothing to worry about.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is currently shooting for her upcoming film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the silver screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be seen in upcoming films like Rambo, Baaghi 3 and an untitled dance film alongside Hrithik Roshan.

