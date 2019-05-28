Disha Patani Tiger Shroff photos: Bollywood couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were seen romancing in the film Baaghi 2, were spotted at date night in Mumbai last night. The photos of the couple are taking social media by storm. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have maintained that they are just good friends.

Disha Patani Tiger Shroff photos: From frequent public appearances, Maldivian holidays to blushing on each other’s mention in interviews, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are the one of the most loved and adored hush-hush couple in Bollywood. While the duo maintains that they are just good friends, the sparkling chemistry between them speaks a thousand words. Giving their fans another reason to gush over them, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted on a date night at a popular eatery in Mumbai on Monday night.

In the photos captured by the paparazzi, the duo can be seen gushing in each other’s company. At the date night, Tiger was seen in an all-black outfit while Disha looked ravishing as ever in a mini metallic rose-gold dress with black heels and blow-dried hair. One of the users in the comment section under the photo has said that Disha and Tiger look couple goals and we could not agree more!

Earlier this week, when Disha was asked if she is dating Tiger Shroff in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, she responded that he is very slow motion. She has been trying to impress him and keeps telling him that she has learnt gymnastics and now she has done a film where she is doing a flip through a fire ring. But, he is not impressed. Meanwhile, Tiger had earlier said that Disha is a great friend and he wants to take it slow with Disha. He added slow motion me, referring to Disha’s song Slow Motion from Bharat.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is currently gearing up for her film Bharat. The much-anticipated film also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and many more and will hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5. Post that, she will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Student Of The Year 2 and will be next in Baaghi 3 and an untitled film alongside Hrithik Roshan.

