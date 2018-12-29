It is the end of the year and our favourite celebrities have jet off to exotic locations to celebrate the holiday season. Amid relationship speculations hitting the headlines, Bollywood's rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are out on a secret vacation. The proof of the same are their latest photos that are raising temperatures on social media and creating fan frenzy. Have a look at the photos and videos here-

Baaghi 2 stars Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one of the hottest power couples of Bollywood. Even though the duo have remained tight-lipped about their relationship over the years, they never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances and sizzling chemistry. As 2018 comes to an end, the couple has jet off for a secret vacation and the picturesque location in the backdrop of their latest Instagram posts is proof of it.

Post Disha took to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which she can be seen striking a sultry pose in a white bikini followed by taking a dip in an open pool, Tiger Shroff shared a video in which he can be seen flaunting his dance moves on the song Urvashi. Flaunting his ripped abs, Tiger looks too hot to handle in his shirtless avatar. With this, he has also posted a video in which he can be seen doing a flip at the picturesque location.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in the much-awaited film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in the upcoming film Student of the year 2 co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. With this, the makers of the film Baaghi have announced the third instalment of the film starring Tiger Shroff. Whether Disha will be a part of the film or not, is yet to be revealed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More