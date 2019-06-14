Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff ringed in the former's birthday last night with a dinner date in Mumbai. After the dinner date, Disha was also seen greeting her fans. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have previously shared the screen space in Baaghi 2.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff seem inseparable as the duo manage to make time for each other despite a busy schedule. While the Bharat actor was shooting for her upcoming film Malang on her birthday, she was later spotted with beau Tiger Shroff at a popular eatery in Mumbai. Leaving the venue with bright smiles, they also greeted the fans and obliged for selfies.

For the date night, Tiger Shroff kept it casual in an all-black attire while Disha glammed it up in a leopard print off-shoulder crop top paired with ripped boyfriend jeans and black boots. In one of the videos that is going viral on social media, Disha can be seen expressing her excitement as the chef pours molten chocolate on her a mouth-watering delicacy.

On the occasion of her birthday, Tiger shared an intense dance video on his Instagram account and wished her a very happy birthday. The duo can be seen dancing on the song Befikra in the video. Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja also wished Disha Patani on her birthday. Earlier this week, Disha Patani was trolled after she was spotted with Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray.

Workwise, Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming film Malang. Co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be seen in upcoming films like Baaghi 3, Rambo and an untitled film alongside Hrithik Roshan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App