Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff might not give a nod to their dating rumours but the pictures tell a different story. Having delivered a blockbuster film like Baaghi 2, the heartwarming chemistry between the duo has not only received a thumbs up from the audience but also trade analysts and industry insiders. On January 22, Tiger and Disha were spotted heading out for a drive around the town and the photos are taking social media by storm.

In the photo shared by celebrity photographers Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani, Disha can be seen driving the car while Tiger can be seen seated alongside her. Sporting a casual avatar, the duo look super cute as they burst out in a fit of laughter after spotting the paparazzi.

It was only recently that the lovebirds headed out for a secret vacation to the Maldives. As the duo spent some quality time in Maldives, Tiger and Disha took to their official Instagram account to share super hot photos and videos of themselves and made a deliberate attempt to not drop a hint that they are indeed together.

On the professional front, Tiger is gearing up for his upcoming films like Student of the year 2, Baaghi 3 and an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Disha is still shooting for her upcoming film Bharat and is yet to announce her next project. However, speculation is rife that Disha has been signed opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri’s next.

