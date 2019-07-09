Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are back again in the headlines as they step out for a lunch date on Tuesday afternoon. In the photos and videos going viral on social media, they can be seen stepping out of a popular eatery donning an athleisure look. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared the screen space in Baaghi 2.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff compliment each other on-screen as well as off-screen. Despite break rumors hitting the headlines every once in a while, the couple is going strong and often manage to spend quality time with each other despite their busy schedule. As Mumbai gets drenched with rains, Disha and Tiger were spotted in and about the town grabbing lunch together.

Celebrity photographer Yogen Shah has shared photos from their lunch date on his official Instagram account. In the photos, Tiger and Disha can be seen sporting an athleisure look. For a casual yet athleisure look, Disha opted for a white tank top and red basketball shorts paired with sneakers. With his shiny light brown hair left open, she went for a no makeup look. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a grey shirt paired with black lowers and matching shoes.

Despite their sizzling on-screen chemistry and frequent public appearance, Tiger and Disha has maintained that they are just good friends. On the occasion of Disha’s birthday, Tiger had shared a video on his Instagram account in which the couple could be seen having dance practices.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s dance video here:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be seen in films like Rambo, Baaghi 3 and a dance film alongside Hrithik Roshan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App