Bollywood’s charming actress Disha Patani, whose recent film Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff has become a blockbuster and is, enjoying a phenomenal run at the Box Office, will soon start shooting for her upcoming project titled Sanghamitra. The magnum opus will also star Jayam Ravi and Arya in prominent roles. According to media reports, Sanghamitra will be made on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore and has been planned as a trilingual in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It was launched at the Cannes International Film Festival last year.

Sanghamitra will be helmed by Sundar C and will be backed by Sri Thenandal Films. The music will be given by Oscar-winning AR Rahman, who is extremely happy to be part of this project. At Cannes, he had said, “It’s a very ambitious film. Six months back when I heard just 30 minutes of the narration, it was good enough for me to come on board.” In an interview, Disha had said that she would be taking sword-fighting classes to play her role of a warrior princess Just like blockbuster film Baahubali, the project is believed to be made as two parts over the course of 18 months.

In January this year, Sundar C clarified in a press meet the delay behind the commencement of the project. “It’s a film with mammoth scale. A film of that grandness needs perfect planning and we are doing the pre-preparation work for the last one and a half years. Unlike other films where work on graphics will be done only after shooting, here in Sanghamitra, we have started it before shooting.”

