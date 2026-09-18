LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

From Disha Patani’s beach-ready wardrobe to Kriti Sanon’s much-talked-about Cocktail 2 bikini appearance, Bollywood actresses have repeatedly turned swimwear into a major fashion moment. Here are seven stars whose glamorous bikini looks caught attention online.

Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon
Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 19:24 IST

Bollywood’s vacation fashion has a formula of its own: a stunning location, a camera-ready look and a celebrity who knows exactly how to carry it. Over the years, several actresses have made headlines with their beach and poolside style, turning their holiday photographs into talking points on social media. From Disha Patani’s signature swimwear looks to Janhvi Kapoor’s colourful beach wardrobe, these actresses have experimented with everything from classic bikinis and monokinis to dramatic cover-ups.

Here are seven Bollywood stars whose bikini looks have grabbed attention.

You Might Be Interested In

1. Disha Patani

Disha Patani has long been associated with beach fashion, regularly sharing swimwear photographs from her vacations. Her wardrobe has included everything from pastel blue bikinis to colourful two-piece sets. Vogue India has previously highlighted several of her bikini and swimsuit looks, including a pastel blue strapless set.

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has built an extensive vacation-style archive on Instagram, experimenting with bright colours, metallic swimwear and classic silhouettes. Her beach looks have included a neon bikini, a pink swim set and a silver metallic monokini.

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is another Bollywood star who frequently documents her love for travel. In July 2026, photographs of the actress in a bikini top during a beach vacation attracted considerable attention, adding another memorable entry to her holiday-fashion diary.

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday often keeps her vacation wardrobe youthful and colourful. Her beachwear collection has included a pink-and-orange bikini set styled with contemporary jewellery and accessories. Her swimwear looks have also featured in fashion round-ups focused on Bollywood’s summer style.

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

5. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has frequently embraced glamorous resort wear, including colourful bikinis and poolside looks. Her holiday wardrobe has featured yellow, grey, pink and blue swimwear, with her vacation photographs regularly appearing in fashion galleries.

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

6. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria brought a dramatic fashion twist to swimwear when she paired a leopard-print bikini with an oversized fur coat. Vogue India described the combination as part of the actress’s take on the “mob wife” aesthetic.

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

7. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s swimwear looks received renewed attention in 2026 following her role in Cocktail 2. The actress appeared in several bikini looks as part of the film, while her trainer revealed that she followed a structured fitness programme for her first bikini scene. The routine reportedly focused on strength training, incline walking and maintaining a lean, toned appearance rather than pursuing a “size zero” physique.

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

From holiday snapshots to movie promotions, these looks show how Bollywood’s approach to beachwear has evolved into a fashion statement of its own.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks
Tags: Bollywoodcelebrity fashion

RELATED News

Sonu Nigam-Salman Khan Viral Video: Did He Mock The Actor’s Singing? Here’s What Really Happened

Oscars 2027: Why Marathi Thriller ‘Gondhal’ Is India’s Official Entry, Story, Cast And Theme

Fan’s Foot Comes Under Salman Khan’s Car, Actor Scolds Driver and Hits His Hand- Watch Viral Video

Radhika Apte Questions Bollywood’s Idea Of Romance: ‘Chasing A Woman Was Romance’

Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

LATEST NEWS

New Girls’ Hostel–1 Inaugurated at RGIPT Sivasagar Campus

2.68 Lakh AAP Booth Committee Members To Visit Every Household & Highlight Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Work: Manish Sisodia

Mamata Backs Congress Candidate in Nandigram, Hours Later He Is Arrested in 2007 Murder Case: What Happened?

Ajit Agarkar Set to Be Sacked as India Chief Selector? BCCI Gives BIG Update; Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha in Race

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads

US National Matthew VanDyke Spent 180 Days in Jail, Then Got Default Bail in NIA Case: What Happened?

Priyanka Pandit’s Viral Intimate Video: What Really Happened in the 2021 MMS Leak Controversy?

smartData Enterprises (India) Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge

IND vs WI Squad: Mohammed Shami And Bhuvneshwar Kumar Snubbed | Are Veteran Pacers Out of India’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Plans?

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks
Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks
Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks
Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks
Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

QUICK LINKS