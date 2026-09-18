Disha Patani To Kriti Sanon: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Made The Internet Stop And Stare With Their Bikini Looks

Bollywood’s vacation fashion has a formula of its own: a stunning location, a camera-ready look and a celebrity who knows exactly how to carry it. Over the years, several actresses have made headlines with their beach and poolside style, turning their holiday photographs into talking points on social media. From Disha Patani’s signature swimwear looks to Janhvi Kapoor’s colourful beach wardrobe, these actresses have experimented with everything from classic bikinis and monokinis to dramatic cover-ups.

Here are seven Bollywood stars whose bikini looks have grabbed attention.

1. Disha Patani

Disha Patani has long been associated with beach fashion, regularly sharing swimwear photographs from her vacations. Her wardrobe has included everything from pastel blue bikinis to colourful two-piece sets. Vogue India has previously highlighted several of her bikini and swimsuit looks, including a pastel blue strapless set.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has built an extensive vacation-style archive on Instagram, experimenting with bright colours, metallic swimwear and classic silhouettes. Her beach looks have included a neon bikini, a pink swim set and a silver metallic monokini.

3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is another Bollywood star who frequently documents her love for travel. In July 2026, photographs of the actress in a bikini top during a beach vacation attracted considerable attention, adding another memorable entry to her holiday-fashion diary.

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday often keeps her vacation wardrobe youthful and colourful. Her beachwear collection has included a pink-and-orange bikini set styled with contemporary jewellery and accessories. Her swimwear looks have also featured in fashion round-ups focused on Bollywood’s summer style.

5. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has frequently embraced glamorous resort wear, including colourful bikinis and poolside looks. Her holiday wardrobe has featured yellow, grey, pink and blue swimwear, with her vacation photographs regularly appearing in fashion galleries.

6. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria brought a dramatic fashion twist to swimwear when she paired a leopard-print bikini with an oversized fur coat. Vogue India described the combination as part of the actress’s take on the “mob wife” aesthetic.

7. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s swimwear looks received renewed attention in 2026 following her role in Cocktail 2. The actress appeared in several bikini looks as part of the film, while her trainer revealed that she followed a structured fitness programme for her first bikini scene. The routine reportedly focused on strength training, incline walking and maintaining a lean, toned appearance rather than pursuing a “size zero” physique.

From holiday snapshots to movie promotions, these looks show how Bollywood’s approach to beachwear has evolved into a fashion statement of its own.