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Home > Entertainment News > Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

Bollywood and glamour have always gone hand in hand, but some stars have a way of taking the style game several notches higher. Whether it is a red-carpet appearance, a photoshoot or simply a picture shared on Instagram, these actresses know how to make heads turn without trying too hard.

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi
Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 08:09 IST

From Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi to Janhvi Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, these Bollywood favourites have repeatedly made a statement with their fashion choices and confident style. Recent celebrity fashion coverage has also highlighted stars such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi and Triptii for their striking, fashion-forward appearances.

So, who makes the cut?

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1. Disha Patani

When it comes to glamour, Disha Patani rarely plays it safe. From figure-hugging gowns to sultry red-carpet looks, the actress has built a reputation for bringing serious oomph to every appearance. Her glamorous style has frequently earned her a spot among Bollywood’s best-dressed stars.

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

2. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi knows how to make a fashion statement. Whether it is a shimmering saree or a dramatic gown, her looks often come with a healthy dose of glamour. Her bold silhouettes and confident styling have made her one of Bollywood’s most recognisable fashion faces.

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has mastered the art of balancing elegance with glamour. From traditional sarees to sculpted gowns, the actress continues to experiment with silhouettes while keeping her signature glamorous appeal intact.

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah’s style is proof that glamour does not always have to be loud. She can switch effortlessly between glamorous bodycon looks and sophisticated ensembles, often letting the silhouette do the talking. Her recent fashion appearances have once again highlighted her polished style.

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

5. Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri may have entered the spotlight with her acting, but her fashion evolution has been impossible to ignore. From beachwear to elaborate couture, she has steadily established herself as one of the newer faces bringing a fresh dose of glamour to Bollywood fashion.

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

6. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani knows how to make even a relatively simple look feel glamorous. Her red-carpet appearances often feature dramatic cuts, statement silhouettes and polished styling, making her a regular on celebrity fashion lists.

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

7. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has long been associated with high-glamour fashion. From embellished gowns to striking ethnic looks, she consistently embraces styles that put her fashion-forward personality on display. She has also featured among Bollywood’s recognised glamour and style icons.

Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

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Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics

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Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics
Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics
Disha Patani To Nora Fatehi: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Know Exactly How To Turn Up The Oomph Factor — See Their Hottest Pics
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