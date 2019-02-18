Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who was last seen in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, has been signed opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aneez Bazmee's next. Helmed by Aneez Bazmee, the film will be bankrolled by Aneez and Bhushan Kumar. In the film, Disha and Kartik will be seen essaying the role of college students.

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Aneez Bazmee’s next. Touted as a rom-com, the film will be co-produced by Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar. The filmmaker had last directed a romantic film titled Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha a decade ago that starred on-screen and off-screen Jodi Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The cast and crew are expected to start shooting for the film by the middle of 2019.

All praises for the fresh pairing, Producer Bhushan Kumar appreciated Kartik Aaryan’s versatility and how he manages to get under the skin of the character effortlessly. He added that he has seen Disha’s performance in the upcoming film Bharat and she is a good performer. On the other hand, Filmmaker Anees Bazmee added that he has had a blast directing family-centric comedies and he is now looking forward to this one.

Shedding light on her character in the film, Disha revealed that she will be essaying the role of a girl-next-door in the film. Both the characters in the film are college students and there could have no better co-star than Kartik who has proved his mettle in comedy films. Meanwhile, Kartik commented that he is sure that the film will be a fun and crazy ride.

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for his next release Luka Chuppi co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 1. With this, he has also started shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Disha Patani, on another hand, is gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat that is slated to hit the screens on Eid 2019.

