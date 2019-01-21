Disha Patani continues to raise the level of her professional career. As per reports, the actor is all set to star in Mohit Suri's untitled romantic film with Aditya Roy Kapur. If this turns out to be true, then Aditya Roy Kapur will collaborate with Mohit Suri after Aashiqui 2 and Disha Patani will work with the director for the first time.

Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani who started her career with MS Dhoni opposite to Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to romance with Aditya Roy Kapoor in Mohit Suri’s untitled film, as per reports. Previous to this, reportedly, Kriti Sanon was supposed to become a part of the project. As per a Mumbai report, the movie will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Jay Shevakarami. The shooting of the movie will take place in Goa under a long schedule. A huge set is also being set up in Mumbai. The film will also go on floors in the next couple of months. Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur are returning after a long time after Aashiqui 2 (2013) starred by Shraddha Kapoor. While, it’s Disha is the first collaboration with both of them.

This is not the only film of Aditya Roy Kapur that has made the headlines. he will also be featured in Karan Johar’s multi starrer film starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Disha. On the other hand, he will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover among others.

Speaking of modern love concepts in an interview to a leading a daily. Aditya Roy Kapoor revealed that he believes in old school romance. He loves everything about the classic relationships. On being asked about he would propose someone. He said that he would ask her out on WhatsApp. He had heard several people asking each other to “Netflix and chill”, so he’d do that!.

