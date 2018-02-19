The ever-growing love story of Baaghi 2 actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is no more a secret to their fans. As they gear up for their first project together, reports have emerged which suggest how possessive Disha has grown about Tiger. The actress has allegedly asked her rumoured beau to not like pictures of other actresses on Instagram and also keeps a tab on him on sets during shoots.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have tried their best to keep their love a secret from all but as it stands, the industry insiders all know that the rumoured couple are mad in love. It started for them with a music video Befikra in which the duo’s chemistry received immense love from the audiences who were left wanting for more. It was Disha’s first big break before she made a place for herself in millions of hearts with her simplicity in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which bagged her tag of national crush, thanks to her lovely picturesque smile. Disha and Tiger recently wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming project Baaghi 2 and the pictures shared by the alleged couple during the shoot were a proof that they were spending some quality time together. Latest rumours suggest that Tiger and Disha’s bond has further strengthened and so much so that she has become too possessive about the actor and is the lady boss in the house.

The two actors have never let their personal lives affect their professional commitments but always take time out for each other and their dinner, lunch date stories never seem to stop. Well, all those dates are certainly helping them understand each other better and with time Disha’s possessiveness for Tiger is increasing. According to Tiger’s close friends, he has completely changed ever since getting into a relationship with Disha. While he is mad for Disha, she keeps monitoring all his activities from his chats to his Instagram likes. She has also instructed him to maintain distance from his co-actresses.

“This is Tiger’s first relationship and he’s crazy about Disha. She, on the other hand, keeps a tab on his moves. She allegedly checks his phone regularly and has also given him a diktat to talk to his female co-stars only when he is on the sets. She has also told him that she doesn’t appreciate him like another actress’ pictures on Instagram,” an insider was quoted as saying by a major tabloid.

The boundations knuckled by Disha have not gone down well with Tiger’s friends who feel the actor has started to distance himself from other things in life. Also, things are not very good between Disha and Tiger’s mom. “He has changed completely. Disha is extremely possessive about him. Her behaviour has ticked off most of Tiger’s friends,” one of Tiger’s close friends was quoted as saying.

The friend further stated that Disha isn’t on good terms with Tiger’s mom and has become a reason for arguments in the Shroff family. “Tiger’s mom Ayesha isn’t too fond of Disha. But his sister (Krishna Shroff) and the actress gel well. His mom feels Tiger has become distant from her. He is living in with the model-turned-actress in her new pad and reportedly there’s been an argument in the family over this issue.” said the friend.

Baaghi 2 is going to be a treat for both Tiger and Disha’s fan who are waiting to see them make their first appearance on the big screens together. Earlier, revealing her experience of working with Tiger, Disha had said it was hard to cope with his energy but overall it was a fabulous experience.