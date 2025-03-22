Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took the stage at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens for the grand opening of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took the stage at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens for the grand opening of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Following singer Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerizing performance, Disha brought a dose of glamour to the event as she grooved to Do You Love Me from the 2020 film Baaghi 3, originally starring Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani performance in IPL 18 opening ceremony.#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/0UtP24Hvtk Advertisement · Scroll to continue — CHIKU JI❤️💫 (@MaticKohli251) March 22, 2025



However, her performance didn’t quite meet fans’ expectations. Many viewers took to social media to express their disappointment, pointing out that her moves lacked energy and looked more like posing rather than actual dancing. Adding to the criticism, her act was unexpectedly cut short before being resumed later.

Dressed in a shimmering bralette with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching mini skirt and gloves, Disha undoubtedly looked stunning, but her performance failed to impress a section of the audience.

Social media was soon flooded with reactions, with one user commenting, “They cut Disha Patani’s performance midway,” while another called it “one of the worst IPL ceremonies ever,” criticizing the lack of energy and impact.

Here’s some mixed reaction on social media:

Such outfits should not be allowed in the IPL opening ceremony, as under-18 RCB kids also watch it, and it sets a wrong example for them. Decency should be maintained. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/pfGCOFASSe — Kusha Sharma (@Kushacritic) March 22, 2025

IPL is officially 18… Does that mean adult performances are accepted now?#IPL2025 #DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/w3gsIRnqHd — Rahul Soni (@Dilli_Wala_BF) March 22, 2025

Even kids watch this league and most probably they watch it their parents and then this. IPL might be the richest league in the world but they can never match the level PSL and BPL when it comes to ethics. 💔 #KKRVSRCB #DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/a8iDVTWXLy — siuuuuuuu 🥷🏻 (@mood_heart_love) March 22, 2025

They waited for ipl to be an adult before showing #DishaPatani to it #KKRvsRCB #IPL2025…tbh reasonably so🥵 pic.twitter.com/l2C0brUVPg — Shukla Ji (@Umang0527) March 22, 2025