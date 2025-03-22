Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took the stage at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens for the grand opening of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here


Bollywood actress Disha Patani took the stage at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens for the grand opening of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Following singer Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerizing performance, Disha brought a dose of glamour to the event as she grooved to Do You Love Me from the 2020 film Baaghi 3, originally starring Tiger Shroff.


However, her performance didn’t quite meet fans’ expectations. Many viewers took to social media to express their disappointment, pointing out that her moves lacked energy and looked more like posing rather than actual dancing. Adding to the criticism, her act was unexpectedly cut short before being resumed later.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dressed in a shimmering bralette with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching mini skirt and gloves, Disha undoubtedly looked stunning, but her performance failed to impress a section of the audience.

Social media was soon flooded with reactions, with one user commenting, “They cut Disha Patani’s performance midway,” while another called it “one of the worst IPL ceremonies ever,” criticizing the lack of energy and impact.

Here’s some mixed reaction on social media: 

 

 

 

Filed under

Disha Patani IPL opening ceremony

A mass shooting at a Las

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting
newsx

Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip
Justin Bieber admits to s

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey
OpenAI & Meta explore AI

OpenAI, Meta In Talks With Reliance To Expand AI In India, Consider Lowering ChatGPT Subscription...
newsx

Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma
The U.S. lifts its $10M b

Who Is Sirajuddin Haqqani, The Taliban ‘Leader’ No Longer Facing A $10m US Bounty?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting

Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip

Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

OpenAI, Meta In Talks With Reliance To Expand AI In India, Consider Lowering ChatGPT Subscription Price

OpenAI, Meta In Talks With Reliance To Expand AI In India, Consider Lowering ChatGPT Subscription...

Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma

Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Anirudh Ravichander Set To Perform At CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Opener In Chepauk

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival