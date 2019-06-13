Disha Patani, who was recently spotted with Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray, has responded to trolls referencing Tiger Shroff. She has responded that she does not choose friends on the basis of gender. Disha Patani was recently seen in the film Bharat.

Disha Patani is one of the new age actors of Bollywood who manages to garner headlines with everything she does. Recently, the actor was spotted on an outing with Aaditya Thackeray at a popular eatery in Mumbai and got massively trolled. Aaditya Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and president of Yuva Sena.

Soon after the pictures surfaced on social media, the social media users referenced Tiger Shroff and made comments like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and Real Tiger is Thackrey and not Tiger.

Reacting to the backlash, Disha responded to a news portal that what is wrong with going on dinners and lunches with friends. One does not choose their friends on the basis of their gender and she doesn’t need to be friends with only females.

Speculations are rife that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are indeed in a relationship. However, the duo has maintained a dignified silence around their dating rumour. Having worked in the song Befikra followed the blockbuster film Baaghi 2, the couple is often spotted at celebrity events and dinner dates together. On the occasion of her birthday today, the actor will be celebrating the day shooting for her upcoming film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor followed by dinner along with close friends.

Bharat, which is Disha’s latest release alongside Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and many more, is unstoppable at the box office. In its first week, the film has collected a total collection of Rs 175 crore.

