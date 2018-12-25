Disha Patani video: Recently Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable video of her wishing her 16.3 million fans merry Christmas. The video in a span of just a few hours has garnered 878k views and the count seems unstoppable. In the video, the star is making cute expressions and is using Instagram Santa filter as she poses for the camera.

Disha Patani video: As the holiday season is here Bollywood celebs are feeling the holiday vibes as well! Recently Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable video of her wishing her 16.3 million fans merry Christmas. The video in a span of just a few hours has garnered 878k views and the count seems unstoppable. In the video, the star is making cute expressions and is using Instagram Santa filter as she poses for the camera.

On the professional front, Disha will be seen in the movie Bharat opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie is slated to relax next year on the occasion of Eid and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. However, much hasn’t been revealed about Disha’s role but reportedly it is being said that she will play the role of a trapeze artist. While we have seen glimpses of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from the movie Bharat, there hasn’t been a single picture of Disha from the sets. Seems like the makers want to keep her role as a surprise!. The fitness diva is often seen making headlines due to her stunning looks and her killer body much like her rumored beau and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. Take a look at the cute Christmas video here:

