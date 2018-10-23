Disha Patani video: Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat, is giving major fitness inspiration on her Instagram account. In the video shared on her Instagram, the diva surprised everyone as she performed a drop kick with absolute ease and perfection. The video has already garnered more than 944,495 views on Instagram.

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is stunning and she knows it. Known to rule hearts on-screen as well as off-screen with her charming personality and sweltering hot figure, Disha is also a fitness enthusiast and keeps sharing her workout routines with her fans and followers. On October 23, Disha took to her Instagram account and surprised everyone with the ease with which the she did an intense workout routine.

In the video shared on Tueday morning, Disha can be seen performing a drop kick like a absolute professional. As she trains for her upcoming film Bharat in which she will star along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and many more, Disha was joined by her trainer Rakesh Yadav. Dressed in a loose white top with black trackpants and matching shoes, Disha looks determined to give fitness goals.

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 944,495 views and the count seems unstoppable. With this, her fans and followers showered the comment section with their compliments praising the diva. Her rumoured boyfriend and Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff, who is also a fitness enthusiast, applauded her by posting multiple clap emojis on her post.

Workwise, Disha’s last release Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff emerged as a blockbuster hit and crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. After this, she will be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, which is anticipated as one of 2019’s most anticipated Bollywood releases.

