Disha Patani video: An actor, a model as well as a fitness freak, Disha Patani never misses a chance to amaze us with her sensuous avatar and her killer body. Besides dancing and gymming, Disha is also an avid social media user. Earlier this afternoon on December 1, 2018, Disha shared a video of her dancing to the tunes of a famous song by International pop singer Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz’s Fefe. In the video Disha is showing off her perfect hourglass figure, donning a red sports bra, tights and a contrasting jacket, Baaghi 2 actress looks beautiful as she dances her heart out in the video.

In a span of just an hour the video has garnered 950k views and the count seems unstoppable. Just like her rumored beau Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani is also a fitness freak. The duo were last seen together in Baaghi 2, which made her one of the most sought-after actresses. The Baaghi 2 couple have not yet confirmed their relationship status but however have often spotted hanging out together at dinner dates in Bandra.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, among others. The film is set to release on the auspicious occasion of eid in 2019. Reportedly it is being said that Disha will play the role of a Trapeze actress in the movie.

