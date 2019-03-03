Disha Patani photo: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat has been winning the Internet with her sexy and sultry photos. The latest pics of the diva in a white gown have taken over the Internet.

One of the sexiest new-age actresses in Bollywood, who has become an Internet sensation all thanks to her sexy bikini photos and Calvin Klien photoshoots. She is one of the most popular actresses who has wooed fans and audience with her amazing dance numbers and fine acting skills. Her fan clubs on social media keep sharing her stunning, sultry and hot photos which drive her millions of fans crazy and in the latest series of pictures shared by her fan club on photo-sharing app Instagram have gone viral on the Internet.

In the photos, Disha Patani looks stunning in a sultry white gown. Her pink lip shade and curls are looking way too adorable and her smile is to die for! Disha Patani, who made her debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has become one of the most popular faces in the Hindi film industry. She was last seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer romantic drama Baaghi 2 and fans were highly impressed with her amazing performance in the film. Disha Patani has also featured in Telugu film Loafer and Kung Fu Yoga.

Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Bharat along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

