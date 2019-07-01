Disha Patani workout video: Disha Patani is counted amongst the fittest actors who is very particular about her diet and regularly hits the gym. Recently, the actor shared a video where the actor can be seen performing the advanced level of squats with her trainer. Take a look at the video:

Disha Patani workout video: Bollywood star Disha Patani is among the hottest actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile roles in the films. Apart from acting, the actor is also a gym rat and masters the talent of giving major fitness goals to her fans with her workout videos. Recently, the actor shared a video where she is seen doing legs workout. With correct moments and strong posture, the actor can be seen performing weighted squats.

By performing the advanced level of squats with the utmost ease, the actor is doing exercise like a pro with the help of her trainer. Dressed in a white tank top and a pair of blue shorts, the actor is looking breathtaking. In the video, Disha Patani can be seen focussing on her workout.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and shared the screens with superstar Salman Khan. Currently, the actor is gearing up for her next film Malang with Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Together, both the stars are leaving no stone unturned as recently, the duo went underwater for some sequences in the film. Malang is set to hit the silver screens on Valentines Day 2020.

Take a look at the video:

Disha Patani initially began her acting career by appearing in Telugu film Loafer in the year 2015. Post to that, the actor got an opportunity to feature as a leading lady in MS Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha Patani’s hit films include Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2 and Bharat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/By474KDAAEE/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Byg9kC7g7Hb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxZJwIultFz/

