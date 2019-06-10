Disha Patani workout video: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Malang, has been giving some major fitness goals in her latest workout video, check it out!

Disha Patani workout video: Disha Patani, who became the national crush after her breathtaking performance in Slow Motion song from Salman Khan’s Bharat has been winning the Internet after she shared a sexy and motivating workout video on her Twitter handle on Monday. In the video, we see Disha Patani doing deadlifting with a weight of 140 pounds.

We must say that after watching the video, one will surely want to hit the gym right away as she is lifting heave wights and the video has gone viral on social media. Disha Patani is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat which has emerged as the biggest hits of this year.

Disha Patani is not only a very fine actor and dancer but also a fitness freak! She keeps sharing her workout videos and photos on her social media accounts which break the Internet in no time!

🌟140pounds (70 pounds each side)*4 reps 🌟#deadlift ⚡️Strength training, and as you can see dying too🤪🤪💪🏽❤️ #strongereveryday💖 pic.twitter.com/4zxCDeRnsC — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 10, 2019

Disha Patani made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2016 with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Disha Patani was highly applauded and critically acclaimed for her performance in the movie.

Disha Patani has worked in movies like Baaghi 2 and Welcome to New York, and Kung Fu Yoga as well and according to media speculations, the Bharat actress is dating Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. They attended the Bharat premiere together making it obvious that they are in a serious relationship.

Disha Patani will be next seen in dance movie Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being helmed by Mohit Suri and also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.

Disha Patani has millions of followers on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

