Bollywood diva Disha Patani is dressed in a white lace dress and has paired her look with beachy waves. Her makeup is subtle with pretty kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick and to complement her look she has worn colourful jewellery. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej and her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the blockbuster movie M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Social media sensation Disha Patani, who is known for her alluring looks and her curvaceous body has been breaking the Internet with her steamy photos. She is back to rule the hearts of her millions of fans with her latest Instagram pictures. The Bollywood beauty never misses a chance to prove to us that she truly is a class apart.

Talking about her latest picture, the Bollywood diva is dressed in a white lace bralette, white pants and a long off-white overcoat. She has paired her look with the beachy wavey messy hairdo and has rounded off her look with pretty kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick. To give her look some last touches, she has complemented it with colourful jewellery.

The picture has garnered 281,505 likes in a span of just one hour and the comments section is pouring with compliments and appreciations from all over the country.

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Teri Lat Lag Jagi crosses 50 million views on YouTube!

Disha Patani has a huge fan following of 13.6 million on her official Instagram account. The gorgeous lady made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej and her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the blockbuster movie M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More