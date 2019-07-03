Disha Patani video: Bharat actress Disha Patani shared an adorable video in which she is seen posing with her pets and her cute video has been breaking the Internet!

Disha Patani video: One of the cutest and sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Disha Patani, recently shared a story on her Instagram account in which she is posing with her pets and the cutest thing about the photo is that while she is holding one puppy in her arms, the other one is getting jealous.

The photo has been breaking the Internet and Disha Patani is looking too hot to handle in the photo with her million dollar smile! She is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat in which she played the role of Radha. The movie, which was Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture, emerged as a blockbuster and Disha’s performance in the film was loved by one and all.

Disha Patani made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2016 with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and later starred in movies like Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, among many others. She will be next seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur which the directorial venture of Mohit Suri.

Disha Patani has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos which break the Internet in no time and take social media by storm.

Disha Patani is also an amazing dancer and her song Slow Motion with Salman Khan in Bharat was loved by one and all. She is also an Internet sensation and keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on social media.

