Disha Patani’s birthday plans: Bollywood diva Disha Patani who is still flying high on the success of her latest film, Bharat in which she was seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be turning a year older tomorrow, June 13, her fans are eager to know that how the actress would celebrate her special day and if it will include her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff.

In a recent interview to a leading daily, the actress revealed her birthday plans. Disha is recently shooting for her upcoming film Malang and feels blessed and lucky to have a working birthday.

She said that she feels too old to celebrate her birthday and doesn’t even remember the last time she celebrated her birthday and went on to reveal her birthday plan that this year, she would have an intimate dinner with friends. Asked if she has plans with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha said that she had no plans with him.

On the work front, she will be seen in the film, Malang along with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Disha’s latest film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in key roles, is roaring success at the box office. The film hit the silver screens on June 5 and Disha’s dance moves in the song Slow Motion has grabbed everyone’s attention.

