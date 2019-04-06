Bollywood actor Disha Patani is back to make jaws drop with her latest dance video. In the video shared by Disha, she can be seen dancing on Selena Gomez's hit song I Can't Get Enough with her friend. Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered 2, 608, 863 views and is taking social media by storm.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has emerged as the national crush of India. Even though the actor is just a few films old, she is a social media sensation owing to her charming looks, seductive photoshoots and dance schedules. Whenever she shares a new photo or video on social media, it is bound to take social media by storm reflecting her massive fan following and huge popularity. To kickstart the weekend on a high note, Disha shared a new dance video on Instagram today.

In the video shared by Disha Patani, she can be seen grooving on Selena Gomez’s song I Can’t Get Enough with her friend. Donning a black Calvin Klein lingerie with a pink cropped hoodie and white trackpants, Disha looks ravishing as she flaunts her washboard abs and effortless dance moves. Released last month, Selena Gomez’s song I Can’t Get Enough is rocking the chartbusters and has now found a place in Disha’s playlist.

Along with her too hot to handle photoshoots, Disha Patani is also often in the news for her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff. The duo has previously shared the screen space in the film Baaghi 2. Hinting at their relationship, Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff told a news portal last month that his son has found a girlfriend and he is happy about it. He added that Tiger knows that he can never cross that line of decency and he never does.

Workwise, Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat. Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of 2019 and features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. The film is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5. The trailer of Bharat will be released on April 24.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani has also been roped in for Mohit Suri’s upcoming film Malang. Slated for Valentine’s Day 2020 release, Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

