Disha Patani latest Instagram photo: Young beauty Disha Patani on Sunday shared a very classy post on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a very comfy blue denim shirt with a red-hot sports bra and denim pants. Her look was a classic example of comfort when it comes to styling and following the latest fashion trends.

Disha Patani latest Instagram photo: With so many fashion trends, stylists, it sometimes becomes difficult what to follow. Many young stars, Bollywood divas have been trendsetters, but when it comes to styling, many people choose comfort. Among them is M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress Disha Patani. The diva uploaded a very classy picture on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a very comfy blue denim shirt with a red-hot sports bra and denim pants. Besides the attire, her magnetic smile added more beauty to the look.

Her look was a classic example of comfort when it comes to styling and following the latest fashion trends. She kept her long hair quite messy with heavy curls and used subtle makeup. The beauty looked very bold, confident and gracious in her latest Instagram post. The diva has a good amount of followers on her Instagram page-15.1m followers.

In the below picture, Disha is seen wearing a red-hot floral dress. The diva surely tells us that floral is ever-green and it never dies, be it a top, dress, skirt, gown or whatsoever. Indeed, she herself looks like a flower in this post.

In the below post, she very comfortably carries this bikini look, in which she is wearing Calvin Klein. She tells us that it only takes some rawness-sassiness, to be comfortable in your skin.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More