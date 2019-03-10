Disha Patani looks in a video of auditioning for a commercial industry when she was 19- year old. The actress has acquired social media with her sizzling and bold pictures. She can be seen with Salman Khan in an upcoming movie Bharat

Disha Patani’s first audition video goes viral on social media, watch hereThe blistering actress who started her career with Telugu films soon became the most talkative headline of the Bollywood industry. She got her fame with an advertisement of a niche chocolate brand which made her popular. The advertisement made the directors giving her film offers from various industries. She is none other than Disha Patani. She is a beauty with brain having an innocent smile, attractive facial features and acting skills. The actress soon accomplished a huge fan following because of her acting skill on social media as well as in the industry.

The gorgeous actress made her debut in Bollywood industry in 2016 with the blockbuster movie named M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. During the shooting of the movie M.S Dhoni, she learned Asuri, a tribal lingo of Jharkhand. After the success of M.S Dhoni, she was seen sharing the screens with International sensation, Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. Her fitness and acrobatics had impressed Jackie Chan so much that he gifted her a jacket that had his name printed on it. Coming to the video that has created a buzz on social media, Disha can be seen auditioning for a cold cream commercial in the short clip that went viral on Facebook. If you missed watching Disha Patani’s first audition video in which she was just 19-years-old, take a look at it here:

Disha Patani First Ever Audition In Bollywood First Ever Audition In BollywoodBeautiful #DishaPatani Posted by Bollywood on Thursday, 7 March 2019

She was also the first runner-up in Femina Miss India Indore in 2013. After Baghi 2, Disha will be seen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the upcoming movie Bharat. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

