Actor Disha Patani is entertaining her fans by sharing intriguing videos on Tik Tok. In her recent video, she says who really wants one boyfriend when god has given four or more.

Tik Tok is the new mode of entertainment where celebs are uploading eye gazing videos for fun. Actor Disha Patani has also joined the bandwagon and uploaded a video, where she can be seen lip-syncing audio–who really wants one boyfriend when god has given four or more, so who could refuse them.

Within no time, Disha’s video got more than 75,000 likes with various lovable comments. In the video, she can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and let her hair open. She also applied light makeup and highlighted her lips with red lipstick.

Talking about Disha’s quarantine, she is enjoying this period by focusing on health and connecting will all her celebs family. Recently she shared a screenshot where she can be seen chatting on a video call with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu.

Check the post:

Meanwhile, it was speculated that Disha is living with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff as in her recent Tik Tok video, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff was part of it. However, later on, Krishna clarified that their Appartments our nearby, so usually they also went for grocery shopping.

In an interview given to a web portal, Disha said she has immense leisure time for herself which rarely happens when shooting. She is spending most of her time with her pets, name Goku, Bella, Jasmine, and Keety. On the professional front, Disha is basking in the success as films, public appearances, fashion sense to her love life all is fetching viewers’ interest.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App