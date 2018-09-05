Bollywood's new hottie, Disha Patani is one of the fittest female actors in the town who leaves her fans breathless with her sexy curves and well-toned body. The hot and happening sight of Disha Patani in sizzling swimsuits can anytime raise the temperature. The gorgeous diva sets our heart ablaze with her flaming hot photos. Here is a treat to make your Sunday better with the best of your favourite diva.

Gorgeous Diva astonishing fans with her looks

Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani raised the oomph quotient with her sexy, well-toned body and elegant way of carrying herself. With amassing a huge following on Instagram of about 12.8 million, the actress has never seized to rule the hearts of people. Disha Patani’s Instagram is full of beach pictures in sexy swimsuits which will definitely make your heart pump harder. Impressing people with her charm, Disha is known to rock all avatars. Be it looking red hot in her bodycon gown to looking uber-hot in a black swimsuit, she knows how to play it well.

The phenomenal beauty was first seen in the Cadbury Dairy Milk advertisement in the year 2015 which created a lot of buzz among the people, making her famous. She also appeared in a music video with Tiger Shroff titled Befikra. Disha Patani only got acknowledged by people as an actress after she played the role of Dhoni’s love interest in the biopic Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story, but this break gave her a taste of real stardom.

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is slated to release on the occasion of Eid in 2019. Until then, enjoy the sizzling beauty in her best of attires!

