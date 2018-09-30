Model, actor and danseuse Disha Patani's hot bikini photo on social media has attracted lakhs of likes from her fans. The MS Dhoni-star shared this scorching picture of herself in a netted black monokini on Instagram. In the photograph, she is also seen holding a silver purse.

Earlier, Tiger shroff’s girlfriend Disha’s hottest dance video had set the internet on fire.

Disha began her career with the Telugu film Loafer and followed it by playing the leading lady in the Hindi sports film M S Dhoni: The Untold Story and the action film Baaghi 2.

