Bollywood star Disha Patani's Instagram video in which she is seen practising a headstand in the swimming pool has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see Disha Patani dressed in a pink swimsuit.

Bollywood stunner Disha Patani, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which starred Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput and was a biopic based on the life of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has set social media on fire with her sizzling and sexy video which she shared on her official Instagram account. In the video, we see Disha Patani doing a head-stand in the pool.

The diva is dressed in a sexy pink bikini and is looking way too sexy in the video. She is a fitness freak and keeps sharing such videos on her Instagram account. She is one of the most talented newcomers in Bollywood and has featured in several regional movies as well.

Disha Patani, who entered Bollywood after starring in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, has also worked in films like Loafer, Kung Fu Yoga, Welcome to New York, among several others. She then bagged her next big Bollywood film titled Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and the film emerged as one of the biggest openers of that year.

Disha Patani is dating her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff and she will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat which is slated to hit the big screen on June 5 this year.

The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead role. Disha Patani is one of the most sensational dancers in the industry who has also starred in many music videos as well.

She will be also seen in Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer horror comedy Malang which is being helmed by Mohit Suri.

