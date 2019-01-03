MS Dhoni fame Disha Patani is one of the most sensational faces in the Indian film industry. Her screen presence is amazing and she has a crazy fan following all thanks to her stunning face and sexy body! Disha Patani is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood who has been winning the Internet with her sexy photos and stunning videos!

MS Dhoni fame Disha Patani is one of the most sensational faces in the Indian film industry. Her screen presence is amazing and she has a crazy fan following all thanks to her stunning face and sexy body! Disha Patani is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood who has been winning the Internet with her sexy photos and stunning videos! Disha Patani, who has millions of followers on social media sites, is an Internet queen and her throwback photo is proof!

In the picture, we see Disha Patani dressed in a sexy black monokini and the photo is just too hot to handle! Disha Patani is a model-turned-actor who before entering the movies has featured in a music video opposite Tiger Shroff who is her alleged boyfriend according to speculations. Disha Patani made her debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput starrrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and later featured in Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani will soon be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film Bharat with stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film will be released this year.

