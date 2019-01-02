Bollywood stunner Disha Patani, who is currently in the Maldives where she is enjoying a vacation with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff has taken over the Internet soon after a throwback photo of the Baaghi 2 star started doing rounds on social media.

Bollywood stunner Disha Patani, who is currently in the Maldives where she is enjoying a vacation with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff has taken over the Internet soon after a throwback photo of the Baaghi 2 star started doing rounds on social media. The photo, in which Disha Patani is dressed in a sexy golden backless gown was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and in the picture, Disha Patani looks breathtaking as she poses for the camera in that stunning golden gown!

Disha Patani made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh starrer biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and was highly praised for her performance. Disha later featured in films like Kung Fu Yoga, Welcome to New York, and then Baaghi 2 opposite her alleged beau Tiger Shroff. Disha has also worked in Telugu cinema such as Loafer and will be soon seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Disha has a massive fan following on social media and is one of the most promising newcomers in the industry.

