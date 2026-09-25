Disha Salian Case: ‘I Am Only Afraid Of Losing….’ Sooraj Pancholi Finally Says What He Fears Most

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has talked once again about how his name has been dragged into the case of the murder of Disha Salian. Making yet another statement on social media, the actor has said that he is not scared of any sort of inquiry, but he is scared that he might lose even more years of his life because of an issue where he says he has nothing to do with.

The actor also said that he has never even seen Disha Salian and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, either directly or indirectly.

Sooraj Pancholi Says He Is Not Afraid Of Investigation

In the most recent statement, Pancholi said he has nothing to hide and he is ready to face the investigation. According to him, he has already responded to queries and he has been available for the investigation. The actor said he is not looking for any sympathy from anyone and he is not trying to prove his innocence.

Pancholi said he would be ready to face the punishment if any link is proved to be there between him and the case. On the other hand, he wants the same if there is no link found between him and the case.

‘I Am Only Afraid Of Losing….’

What stood out most about Pancholi’s statement is that he mentioned the years he thinks he has lost due to the case. According to the actor, he has been associated with things that have got nothing to do with him at all. He further stated that he is currently rebuilding his life and future.

Pancholi has stated that he does not have any issues with the investigation itself. However, what concerns him is that he may lose more years of his life due to something which has nothing to do with him. His statement is made in the context of his name being discussed due to the ongoing investigation of Disha Salian’s murder.

Sooraj Pancholi Says He Never Met Disha Salian Or Aaditya Thackeray

Pancholi denied yet again any sort of link between himself and Disha Salian and Aadityya Thackeray. He said that he had neither met nor seen Salian and Thackeray and that there was no link whatsoever between them.

Pancholi further claimed that he had been receiving online threats since the time his name has been associated with the case. He said that this was despite the fact that he had already clarified several times.

‘I Have Nothing To Hide’

Pancholi further said that he has no political agenda or personal interest in protecting or attacking anyone involved in the matter. He claimed that some attempts to link his name to the case were connected to disputes involving members of his family. He appealed to those involved not to make him pay for issues that he says have nothing to do with him.

The actor also urged the investigating agencies to complete their probe and establish the facts.

What Is The Disha Salian Case?

Disha Salian was a celebrity manager who passed away in Mumbai in June 2020. There have been questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Disha Salian, which have come under legal scrutiny. The issue was raised again when the Bombay High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the circumstances behind her death. In turn, the CBI registered an FIR in the case.

According to recent reports, Pancholi is one of those people whose names appear in the FIR. However, just because one’s name appears in an FIR, it does not mean that the person is guilty of any crime. It is during the course of the investigation when it will be determined whether there is any evidence to prove any wrongdoings on anyone’s part. For Pancholi, the recent statement he issued was partly to do with the personal impact of the issue.

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