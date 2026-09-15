Disha Salian Case: ‘I Have Never Met Her or Aditya Thackeray,’ Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence — Why Is His Name Being Linked To The CBI Probe?

Disha Salian Case: The Bollywood actor, Sooraj Pancholi, has finally made his statement in the wake of his name being involved in the new CBI case regarding the 2020 murder case of the celebrity manager, Disha Salian. In an outspoken statement, Sooraj said that he had never met Disha Salian personally nor had any other kind of contact with her. Sooraj also added that he had never met Shiv Sena(UBT) president, Aaditya Thackeray.

The actor further stated that he was hurt by the fact that he was still associated with the case without any evidence of his involvement with Disha. But then why is the name of Sooraj Pancholi coming up again?

What Did Sooraj Pancholi Say About Disha Salian?

Sooraj pointed out that for the past few years, his name has been used in connection with Disha Salian’s death again and again. Sooraj mentioned that he had just one thing to say “very clearly”, which is that he has never met Disha in his entire life.

He also said that he never met Aaditya Thackeray either. According to the actor, it’s unjust to see his name repeatedly dragged into this controversy as the television discussions on news channels are no evidence at all.

‘I Have Nothing To Hide’

Sooraj further mentioned that he had maintained silence for quite some time since he was not interested in responding to all the stories written about him. However, he felt it necessary to make an appearance because of the frequent mentioning of his name.

He said that his statement had already been taken by the investigative authorities about four to five years ago and further mentioned that he was ready to help if the CBI or any other agency wanted to take his statement. He emphasized that he had “nothing to hide” and welcomed a fair investigation into the death of Disha Salian.

Why Is Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Being Linked To The CBI Probe?

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged by the CBI in the Disha Salian murder case after the directions of the Bombay High Court. This FIR has been registered on the basis of the allegations and information provided to the investigating agency, which includes the complaint filed along with the statement by Disha’s father, Satish Salian.

There are many names which have been put forward in the media who can be investigated by the investigating agency, and some of those names include Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Rhea Chakraborty, Rohan Roy, etc.

Most importantly, it should be noted that none of these individuals have yet been named as accused in the FIR.

Sooraj Pancholi Says ‘A Headline Is Not Evidence’

In his statement, Sooraj also urged people not to believe everything they see on television or social media. He argued that a headline, television debate or public allegation should not automatically be treated as evidence.

The actor said reputations should not be damaged without facts and called for an investigation into what he described as false narratives surrounding the case. He also reiterated his faith in the legal system and investigating agencies.

What Happened To Disha Salian?

Disha Salian, who had worked in celebrity management and had also been associated professionally with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died in June 2020 after falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Malad area. The case was initially handled by Mumbai Police as an accidental death inquiry.

Previous police and state-level investigations had reportedly not established foul play. However, the case remained the subject of speculation and competing allegations for years. Following fresh legal proceedings and a Bombay High Court order, the CBI has now registered an FIR and begun a new investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

What Happens Next?

The CBI probe will now examine the allegations placed before it and determine whether there is evidence supporting any criminal theory. At this stage, the inclusion or mention of a person’s name in material being examined by investigators should not be read as proof of wrongdoing.

Sooraj Pancholi has categorically denied knowing Disha Salian and has said he is willing to cooperate fully with investigators. For now, the case has returned to the investigative stage and the actor’s message is clear: let the evidence, rather than speculation, determine what happened.