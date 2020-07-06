The Salian family has released an open letter asking people to stop spreading misinformation and entertaining fake news. Disha was the ex-manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Disha Salian, ex-manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, had died unexpectedly only a week before him. Disha had committed suicide. After the loss of Sushant’s life, rumours and gossip linking between these two deaths became pervasive. Weeks after the death of their daughter and amidst the allegations and gossip, the Salian family on Monday has issued an open statement requesting fans to stop spreading and entertaining fake news.

The statement slammed the baseless rumours flooding on social media sites and expressing that it has been ‘coming in the way of well being’ of those close to her.

Numerous conspiracy theories have been doing the rounds on social media sites suggesting that Disha Salian and Sooraj Pancholi were in an affair and and she was pregnant with his child. Sushant reportedly came to know about this and was pressurised to stay mum about it.

Read the full statement here:

Even though Pancholi absolutely denied the accusations and claimed he didn’t even know who Disha was, this has led debates and more hearsay by fans online.

Another angle to the hearsay and speculations say that Disha had been facing issues in her relationship with her boyfriend Rohan Rai and that she was outraged by the allegations that he had been dating young actresses from his show. Disha’s parents were reportedly not really happy with her relationship with Rohan, but they had given their approval to a wedding in pursuit of their daughter’s happiness.

The note has been released today by her family ends with the emphasis on empathy and kindness among humans.

Disha Salian was working as a celebrity talent manager for many film actors, including Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Saumya Tandon. She ended her life by jumping off the 12th floor of a building in the Malad neighbourhood of Mumbai, the police confirmed.

