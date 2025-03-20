Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen, was also in the line of fire for criticizing her public endorsement of Israel following the October 7 attacks, prompting boycott calls.

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’


Disney’s much-awaited live-action remake of Snow White arrives in theaters this Friday after decades of drama that have maintained the project in the public eye. The live-action adaptation of the 1937 classic cartoon, directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), went into production in 2016 with a reported $270 million budget.

A Tumultuous Journey to the Big Screen

From casting decisions to political controversy, Snow White has faced many difficulties throughout its production. Purists criticized the decision to cast Colombian-American actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White, arguing that it deviated too much from the original version of the fairytale princess, while some critics called the casting a step towards “Snow Woke.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen, was also in the line of fire for criticizing her public endorsement of Israel following the October 7 attacks, prompting boycott calls. In turn, Zegler herself became a point of contention with politically charged social media statements in connection with the 2024 U.S. election and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while further adding fuel to the divide.

In spite of all the controversies, the Los Angeles premiere of the film received a round of applause. Critics have been widely split, though. Some applaud the film as being a visually pleasing remake that regains the charm of the original, while others pan it as an unnecessary remake that is extensively changed and unable to satisfy the purists or contemporary viewers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Critic Christopher Rates It called Snow White “one of Disney’s best live-action remakes in years,” praising Zegler’s acting. But The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw characterized it as an “exhaustingly awful reboot,” specifically targeting the CGI appearance of the dwarfs and reworking of the plot, including substituting the prince with new character Jonathan.

Box Office Projections

Box office projections for Snow White differ, with estimates ranging between $30 million and $55 million in domestic opening weekend box office receipts. Experts say that even though the movie has been controversial, family-oriented fare has been doing well recently, and the absence of significant competition prior to the onset of the summer season could be advantageous for Disney.

Shawn Robbins, founder of Box Office Theory, admits the film’s uphill climb. “It’s got these tough stories,” he said. “But family films have been doing well, and that could be a plus.”

ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Filed under

Snow White

newsx

Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling
Shah Rukh Khan

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft...
At least four people have

Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested
newsx

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’
Elon Musk

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Indian Government? X Corp Boss Calls Out Centre Over Unregulated...
newsx

Finnish PM Orpo Seeks To Help Ukraine Become EU Member ‘As Soon As Possible, Latest...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling

Glitch In The Matrix? Chaat Vendor Resembling Billionaire Gautam Adani Has The Internet Spiraling

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft...

Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested

Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Indian Government? X Corp Boss Calls Out Centre Over Unregulated Censorship Via IT Act, Sahyog Portal

Why Is Elon Musk Suing Indian Government? X Corp Boss Calls Out Centre Over Unregulated...

Entertainment

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts Meme Fest

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The One-Shot Crime Drama

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever