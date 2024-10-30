Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

New reports have emerged detailing alarming requirements imposed by Sean “Diddy” Combs on women attending his infamous “Freak Off” parties. Based on accounts from former party organizers and attendees, these claims highlight stringent physical standards, a rigid dress code, and unsettling practices surrounding age verification, raising significant concerns about the culture surrounding these events.

Strict Physical Standards

According to a former party planner who worked with Combs in the early 2000s and requested anonymity, women were subjected to weight checks prior to entering the parties. “We would do a weigh-in, if necessary. The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure,” the planner recounted. The reported weight limit was 140 pounds, although exceptions were sometimes made for taller women. The planner added that other physical requirements included “no flab, no cellulite,” and restrictions on tattoos and piercings. “Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair,” they stated.

The dress code for the parties was equally strict, mandating that women wear “short” dresses with “high stilettos.” The planner elaborated, “No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh. Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos.” This strict enforcement of attire emphasized the expectations placed on attendees and contributed to the overall atmosphere of the parties.

Testimonies from Party Participants

Further complicating the situation, age verification for the women attending these gatherings was reportedly disregarded. The planner noted, “It was don’t ask, don’t tell. At the time, I was really young myself and honestly thought that we weren’t asking their age because of drinking laws.” This lack of scrutiny raises serious questions about the safety and welfare of the women involved.

A dancer who performed at Combs’ 2005 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty shared her own experience, describing a “shady” encounter. She recounted being offered an additional $1,000 to join the party at Diddy’s house later that night but opted to decline. “It felt shady. But other girls did, and then really wouldn’t talk about what happened there,” she revealed, indicating a culture of secrecy surrounding the parties.

Graphic Footage and Allegations

The New York Post reported viewing over two dozen explicit videos from these gatherings, many coinciding with high-profile events like the MTV Video Music Awards and the Super Bowl. The footage allegedly depicts women who fit the specified requirements engaging in sexual acts, with Combs reportedly observing. One video purportedly features Combs filming from his perspective while interacting with a woman.

These troubling allegations echo claims made earlier this month, including an accusation from a woman who alleges she was raped by Combs alongside another female celebrity when she was just 13 years old after the 2000 VMAs in New York. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee has also revealed that a new group of accusers, including one as young as nine, is preparing to sue Combs for alleged sexual abuse.

Combs’ Defense

In response to these serious accusations, Combs’ legal team maintains his innocence. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman,” they stated firmly.

As Combs faces multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution, alongside numerous civil lawsuits from alleged victims, the public is left to grapple with the disturbing details emerging from his alleged parties. Combs has pleaded not guilty and insists that all interactions at these events were consensual. The unfolding story continues to raise profound questions about power dynamics, consent, and the treatment of women in the entertainment industry.