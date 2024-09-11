Divorce Announcement Was Made Without My Consent: Jayam Ravi’s Wife

Jayam Ravi has been making headlines because of his marital issues with his estranged Aarti Ravi. Amid this matter, now, the latter has shown her disappointment and revealed that divorce was announced without her knowledge.

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has been making headlines because of his marital issues with his estranged Aarti Ravi. Amid this matter, now, the latter has shown her disappointment and revealed that divorce was announced without her knowledge.

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday (September 11), Aarti issued an official statement and claimed that the divorce was announced without her knowledge.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti Ravi (@aarti.ravi)

Aarti mentioned that she and her two kids were blindsided by the announcement.

“For sometime, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not affordated to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcements. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family,” she added.

MUST READ | 70th National Film Awards: Ponniyin Selvan 1 Triumphs 4 Awards

The actor’s wife also expressed that the truth will be out soon.

“Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now. It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood,” the statement continued.

On September 9, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ actor announced his decision on his X handle. Ravi shared a statement, where he explained the decision to part ways was made after careful thought and discussion.

In his post, the actor began by saying that he has always been open and honest with his fans and the media.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you,” he wrote.

Ravi went on to explain that the decision to dissolve his marriage with Aarti was not made in haste.

“After much thought, reflections, and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved,” the actor shared.

He also made a request for privacy during this challenging time.

“In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumours, or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private,” Ravi wrote in his statement.

The news of their separation comes a few months after rumours began circulating when Aarti deleted photos of the couple from her Instagram page. The couple, who married in June 2009, are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

(With inputs from ANI)