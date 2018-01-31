Raghu Ram, who shot to fame after hosting reality show Roadies and was known for his blunt attitude on the show, has announced his divorce with wife Sugandha Garg in a unique and different way. The two, who got married in 2006 got divorced last week and Raghu shared an adorable post for his ex-wife on social media.

Roadies fame Raghu Ram and wife, actor Sugandha Garg might have parted ways but their spirit is what we can’t stop admiring. The couple, who got officially separated, last week but there were no tears or melodrama. In fact, the two shared a very adorable post saying that this is not the end and we will always remain friends. Now, these are called divorce goals. Isn’t it? Raghu had hinted at what exactly led to the split and said that they were spending more time apart from each other rather than spending time together.

The former Roadies host and his wife Sugandha Garg were granted divorce earlier this week and the former couple decided to announce it in a unique style. Raghu posted a message on his Instagram account that said, “Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun, we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals.” Raghu is currently seen in comedy talk show Entertainment Ki Raat which airs on Colors TV.

The two got hitched back in 2006 and fans were highly disappointed when they announced their separation in 2016. However, speaking about his divorce earlier, Raghu had told media, “Well Sugandha is currently studying in Madrid and once she is back, we will get back with the formalities. There is nothing much to say now, I will make an announcement once the proceedings are over, and will also throw a divorce party.” We hope that the friendship between the two lasts like this forever.