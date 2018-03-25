Never been kissed star Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman got separated in 2016. The 43-year-old diva recently revealed that she came out of the collapse after being offered a role in Santa Clarita Diet, a Netflix series which started from 3 February 2017. "I definitely personally was in a very dark and fearful place and then this script came along and I was like, Yeah I don’t think this is a good time and ironically, I think it taught me a valuable life lesson," the actress was quoted saying.

Never been kissed star Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman got separated in 2016. The 43-year-old diva recently revealed that she came out of the collapse after being offered a role in Santa Clarita Diet, a Netflix series which started from 3 February 2017. Both the American actors have a 5-year-old daughter Olive and 3-year-old son Frankie. “I was not looking for a job. I had actually stopped acting for several years because I wanted to raise my kids. But then a shift happened in my life and I was separating from their father and it was just a very difficult time,” 50 first dates actress was quoted saying to US media.

She further added, “I definitely personally was in a very dark and fearful place and then this script came along and I was like, Yeah I don’t think this is a good time and ironically, I think it taught me a valuable life lesson.” The actor said her role in the series has made things better for her. “Sometimes when you think something is the worst timing and the worst idea, it can actually become the thing that saves you and pulls you out and gives you a new focus, and empowerment, and switches your constant stuck way of thinking and feeling and puts it into something else that might actually get you to a healthier place faster,” she added.

