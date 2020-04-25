Varun Sood shared a dance video with his girlfriend Divya Agarwal on his Instagram account. The video is adorable with perfect coordination, their fans also loved the video. Read the article and check out the video.

Ace of Space winner Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood are learning all new things during this lockdown. Recently, Varun shared one of his tik tok videos on his Instagram account. In the video, he can be seen doing a dance with Divya. He and Divya gave that dance as a challenge to all their fans. Their dance in the video was just wow, it was so perfect with such great coordination. Varun gave the caption of the video that it took them some time to do it but they think that they nailed it, he also wrote in the caption that his focus was not to kick too hard.

The video received lots of compliments from their fans, one of them also joked that are they preparing for Nach Baliye. One of the curious fan asked him that how are they together during the lockdown? To which Varun replied that they are living in. Divya and Varun are going strong ever since they both confessed about their love and feelings to each other on the show Ace of Space.

From hosting the show together to their love for basketball everything brought them together more tightly.Divya even accompanies Varun for his solo shoos as hey both loves traveling. They both have known each other for long but got together in a relationship when they participated in Ace of Space. They both look too cut and adorable together, Varun is a dashing cool guy who garnered a lot of attention and love when he started his journey in Roadies, on the other hand, Divya garnered a lot of attention and fans when he came in the reality show Splitsvilla.

